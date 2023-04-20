Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 262 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.77. The company had a trading volume of 628,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,508. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

