LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Raises Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.2053 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $194.50 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $112.04 and a one year high of $197.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on LVMUY. Barclays raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($918.48) to €880.00 ($956.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.60.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.
