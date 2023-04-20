M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

