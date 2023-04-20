M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 122,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 304,042 shares.The stock last traded at $67.26 and had previously closed at $64.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.