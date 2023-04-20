Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires 30,101 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 780.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,351,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 430,169 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 76,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,865. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

