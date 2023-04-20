Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 42,642 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,642 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.68.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 1,599,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,196,617. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.