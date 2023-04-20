Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 894.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after buying an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after buying an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.74. 644,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,454. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.