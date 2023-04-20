Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20,326.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.23. The stock had a trading volume of 481,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,384. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.44. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,791. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

