Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 3,574 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4,963.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.25. The stock had a trading volume of 410,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,538. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

