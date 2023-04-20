Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 709.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.82. 320,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.25. The company has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

