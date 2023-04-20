Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4,645.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. 249,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,518. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

