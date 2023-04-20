Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $713,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $666.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,587. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $669.40 and a 200 day moving average of $605.49. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.13.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.