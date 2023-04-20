Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $804,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.78. 737,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

