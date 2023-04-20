Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,870 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 803,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

