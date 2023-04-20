Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.16

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.16 and last traded at $199.67, with a volume of 95586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.51.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

