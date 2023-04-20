Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.72

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 37696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $621.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 355,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 130.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

