Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $245,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $109.34 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.