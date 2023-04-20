Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $98.02 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

