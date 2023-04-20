Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

