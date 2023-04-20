Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

