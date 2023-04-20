Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TT opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

