Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,341,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 305,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 83.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.