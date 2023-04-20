Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.85%.

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $514,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Main Street Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

