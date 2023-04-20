MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading 3.7% Higher

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.