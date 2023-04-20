MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,497 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 1,451,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,692. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

