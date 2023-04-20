MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.