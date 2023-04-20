MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 2,985,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,246,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

