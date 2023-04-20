MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 153,679 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,679 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,073. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

