MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,805 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,805 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 130,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,803. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

