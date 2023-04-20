Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 105,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,989. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

