Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading Down 4.5%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 1,477,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 411,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

Featured Articles

