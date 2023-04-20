Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.33

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 6482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Read More

