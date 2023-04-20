Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 60,433.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 0.6% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.40. 450,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

