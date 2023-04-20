Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,544,000 after buying an additional 155,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.