Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $386.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $386.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $356.80 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $386.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

