Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.91

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.91 and last traded at $196.57, with a volume of 67761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Masimo Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Further Reading

