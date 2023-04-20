Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87,296 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,963. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Matinas BioPharma

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

