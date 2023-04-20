Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 306,377 shares.The stock last traded at $67.79 and had previously closed at $62.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 10.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.