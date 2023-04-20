Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Update

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 622,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $449.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.56 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 314,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

