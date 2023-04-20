MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.28

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.28 and traded as high as C$15.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 17,592 shares traded.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$526.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 58.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.2897898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
