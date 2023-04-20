MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.28

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.28 and traded as high as C$15.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 17,592 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$526.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 58.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.2897898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

