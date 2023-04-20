MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.28

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKPGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.28 and traded as high as C$15.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 17,592 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$526.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 58.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.2897898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

