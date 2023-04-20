McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

