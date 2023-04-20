McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.31. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

