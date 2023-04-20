MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 49,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 190,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,284,247.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 825.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

