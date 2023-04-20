Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.60 and traded as low as C$8.02. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.02, with a volume of 6,559 shares traded.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$211.51 million, a P/E ratio of -40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

