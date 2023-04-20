Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Peter Dilnot Buys 32,111 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($150,998.39).
Melrose Industries Price Performance
MRO traded up GBX 240.40 ($2.97) on Thursday, hitting GBX 402.35 ($4.98). 10,521,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. Melrose Industries PLC has a one year low of GBX 94.82 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 403.15 ($4.99). The firm has a market cap of £16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,541.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.
Melrose Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Further Reading
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.