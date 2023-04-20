Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Peter Dilnot Buys 32,111 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($150,998.39).

Melrose Industries Price Performance

MRO traded up GBX 240.40 ($2.97) on Thursday, hitting GBX 402.35 ($4.98). 10,521,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. Melrose Industries PLC has a one year low of GBX 94.82 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 403.15 ($4.99). The firm has a market cap of £16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,541.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Melrose Industries Company Profile

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190 ($2.35).

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.