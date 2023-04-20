Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

