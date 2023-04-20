Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Copperwynd Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

