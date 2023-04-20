Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Up 2.6%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $129.00. 86,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 432,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

