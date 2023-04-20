Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

MRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities upped their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Merus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Merus by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Merus by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $984.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.