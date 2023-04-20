Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Merus Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also

